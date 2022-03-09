Oscars

Oscars 2022: Academy adds Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and Brandon Maxwell as presenters

They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Bill Murray and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars add Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray as presenters

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Wednesday.

DJ M.O.S. will also make a special appearance at the ceremony, which returns to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27.

They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes and Zoë Kravitz, along with last year's winners Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung.

John Travolta, who may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Academy Awards eight years ago, will also hand out an award. (He got the chance to redeem himself on the broadcast the next year.)

Key nominees for the 2022 Oscars
EMBED More News Videos

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



SEE ALSO: Beyonce, Billie Eilish among those to perform at 94th Oscars in Hollywood

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming days.

Other announced Oscars presenters include Stephanie Beatriz, Halle Bailey, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, H.E.R., Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Mila Kunis, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman and Shaun White.

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshollywoodoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Maggie Gyllenhaal earns Oscar nod for 'The Lost Daughter'
Sheila E, Barker, Glasper, Blackstone to perform at Oscars
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, among those to perform at 94th Oscars
TOP STORIES
Montco Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
Preliminary hearing postponed for suspect in deadly I-95 crash
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Teen walking to school sexually assaulted, arrest made: Police
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
Show More
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Dog stolen from outside Philadelphia home found, back with her family
School van involved in Bucks Co. crash, injuries reported
More TOP STORIES News