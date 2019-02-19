OSCARS

Oscars 2019 predictions: Sandy Kenyon's picks for Best Picture, Best Actress and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has covered more Oscars than there are Oscar categories -- so you may want to consider his Academy Award predictions.

By and Alex Meier and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
With 32 years of experience covering the Oscars, Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon knows a thing or two about the interworkings of award shows.

This year, he's predicting an award ceremony with high ratings, despite its lack of a host -- just as long as Snow White and Rob Lowe refrain from singing another duet.

For the Best Actress category, "it's time" for one nominee to take home the gold, but for best actor, it's a toss-up between two biopic stars.

Who will win Best Picture this year? Sandy's rooting for Blank Panther, but he thinks another movie is better positioned for a win.

If you're joining an Oscars pool -- or you want to mark a few nominees off your watch list before the big night -- listen to what Sandy has to say.
RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardssandy kenyonoriginals
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
5 events to check out in Philadelphia this week
Something Rotten Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
LIVE: Penn president speaks with former VP Joe Biden
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find
Show More
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at Camden apartments
Mom charged in toddler's death to remain jailed until trial
More News