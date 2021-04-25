Oscars

Oscars fashion 2021: Gowns, glamour return to Hollywood's biggest night despite unusual award season

1 / 10

Steven Yeun, left, and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
AP
LOS ANGELES -- Oscars showrunners had a clear message for award show attendees: this year's ceremony may look different, but nominees, presenters and guests are still expected to look their very best.

Fashion lovers can anticipate the same level of glitz and glam afforded to the Oscars red carpet in previous years as stars arrive for the biggest night in Hollywood.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look back at some of the most fun fashion moments from the 2021 Oscar acting nominees.



"We're aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not," producers said in a statement.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place mostly in crowdless ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station, and so will the red carpet.



2020 red carpet highlights


On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothing that made a personal and political statement.

Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the late basketball star's 24 on its lapels and on the back, while Portman wore the names of snubbed female directors on her cape.

EMBED More News Videos

Sparkles, bows, sleeves & more! The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet dazzled.



The two were among the standouts at the Academy Awards, but not the only ones. There was Billy Porter in a gold-feathered top and an orange silk overflowing skirt; Grammy-winner Billie Eilish wearing an oversized, fuzzy Chanel white suit, sporting a hairdo that was bright green on the top and black at the bottom.

Janelle Monae was among the stunners; she glided down the red carpet in a drop-dead stunning Ralph Lauren silver dress with long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, completed with a hood.

Monae was one of many celebs to incorporate sparkle into her look, and big, puffy, peplum sleeves made a comeback in 2020.

PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscar dresses worn through the years


Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebrityoscarsred carpet fashionaward showsmercedes benz usa oscars fashionotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2021: NYU professors proud of student nominees
'Sound of Metal' nets 6 Oscar nominations
Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway Sunday
Viola Davis most Oscar-nominated Black actor with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' nod
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
Officer fighting for his life after assault in Delaware
Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway Sunday
NJ megasite vaccinates 300,000th patient
Sports car bursts into flames in Wawa parking lot
Print your 2021 Oscars ballot here
Sources: Father in custody after fatally shooting son in West Philly
Show More
Delco partners with Flyers, Penn Medicine to vaccinate residents
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
AccuWeather: Clearing Overnight
Disabled performers, characters in the spotlight at this year's Oscars
1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky Monday
More TOP STORIES News