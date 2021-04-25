Oscars fashion 2021: Gowns, glamour return to Hollywood's biggest night despite unusual award season

Fashion lovers can anticipate the same level of glitz and glam afforded to the Oscars red carpet in previous years as stars arrive for the biggest night in Hollywood.
"We're aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not," producers said in a statement.
The 93rd Academy Awards will take place mostly in crowdless ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station, and so will the red carpet.
2020 red carpet highlights
On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothing that made a personal and political statement.
Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the late basketball star's 24 on its lapels and on the back, while Portman wore the names of snubbed female directors on her cape.
The two were among the standouts at the Academy Awards, but not the only ones. There was Billy Porter in a gold-feathered top and an orange silk overflowing skirt; Grammy-winner Billie Eilish wearing an oversized, fuzzy Chanel white suit, sporting a hairdo that was bright green on the top and black at the bottom.
Janelle Monae was among the stunners; she glided down the red carpet in a drop-dead stunning Ralph Lauren silver dress with long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, completed with a hood.
Monae was one of many celebs to incorporate sparkle into her look, and big, puffy, peplum sleeves made a comeback in 2020.
