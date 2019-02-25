The A Star Is Born co-stars gave an intimate performance, with Cooper serenading Gaga before she sat at the piano to serenade him. As Gaga belted out the last chorus, Cooper came around and settled on the piano bench beside her to finish the song in a pasionate pose.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper give an emotional performance of "Shallow," from their film "A Star Is Born." #Oscars https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/Ny0UU6ReBC— ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019
The pair had audiences -- both in the theater and at home -- responding with a standing ovation.
Why am I trying to give a standing ovation in my apartment on my fractured foot after #LadyGaga and #BradleyCooper's performance of #Shallow at the #Oscars ? Cause it was bonkers, beyond and insanely amazingly good. Though I applauded seated, the standing O was there in spirit.— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 25, 2019
Ok, so I’m DEEPly touched by @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper’s #Shallow performance. #AcademyAwards— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 25, 2019
I am on my feet!! This moment #Shallow these two #LadyGaga #BradleyCooper heart be still.— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 25, 2019
The now Oscar-winning song has been everywhere since its release last fall. It peaked at the fifth spot on the Hot 100 Billboard Chart in October, and the official music video has more than 300 million views on YouTube.
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
In her emotional acceptance speech for Best Original Song, Gaga thanked Cooper and others and emphasized the importance of hard work.
"If you have a dream, fight for it," she said. "There's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."
The song was the only win of the night for A Star Is Born, which had eight nominations, including one acting nomination each for Gaga and Cooper.
