Oscars telecast to acknowledge Kobe Bryant's death

LOS ANGELES -- Producers of the Oscars telecast plan to acknowledge the passing of Kobe Bryant during this year's ceremony, the Academy has confirmed.

It's not immediately clear if the Bryant tribute, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, will be a standalone segment or a part of the show's larger in memoriam segment.

Though primarily known as an athlete, Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball."

The short is based on Bryant's letter where he announced his retirement from the game that changed his life. He wanted the project hand-drawn, so he turned to animator Glen Keane, who animated Disney classics such as "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin."

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

After his Oscar win, Bryant credited Gianna for encouraging him to work out of his comfort zone: "My little 11-year-old Gianna goes, 'Well dad, you always tell us to go after our dreams so -- man up.' She's 11. Man up. So I had to man up and go for it."

The Oscars air live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
