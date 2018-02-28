OSCARS

Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!

Questions by: Jim Donnelly, Oscars.com
In preparation for the 2018 Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, we thought it would be fun to present some Oscar Trivia to celebrate the biggest movie party on the planet.

How well do you know the films, stars and memorable moments of the Academy Awards past? Theres only one way to find out! Take our 21-Question Salute to Oscar Trivia right now!

Be sure to watch LIVE OSCAR SUNDAY MARCH 4 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC for even more memorable moments!


------
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritymovies
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
Entertainment Now: The Oscars go viral with speeches and big wins
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News