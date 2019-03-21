Arts & Entertainment

Out of this world: Pink and her family visit NASA

It was an out of this world experience when a music superstar visited NASA Wednesday.

Bucks County's own Pink and her family took a tour of Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, home to International Space Station (ISS) mission operations.

"Thank you @Pink for letting us share space with you and your family! We hope you enjoyed seeing Mission Control, mockups of the @Space_Station, and riding around in our Modular Robotic Vehicle," Johnson Space Center tweeted Wednesday afternoon.



Pink, her husband racer Carey Hart, and their two children even had an opportunity to speak to astronaut Anne McClain, who is a current resident of the ISS.

In an Instagram post, Hart called talking with McClain as the coolest part of their tour.



"Crazy to know that she is 250 miles above earth and we are talking with her like she is down the street," Hart posted. "Thanks @nasa and the staff that spent the day with us. Very cool experience."
