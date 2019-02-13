PA Ballet's Spring Season

GISELLEAcademy of MusicMarch 7-17There are many great stories of heartbreak and redemption, but none are quite as beautiful as Giselle. This season, we premiere Angel Corella's restaging of the story of a young woman whose love triumphs over vengeance and lasts even beyond death. One of ballet's oldest and most continually-performed works, Giselle is a hauntingly romantic work that continues to move audiences.ALL STRAVINSKY PROGRAMApril 4-7Merriam TheaterWe celebrate the music of famed Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky with four diverse and captivating works set to his music, spanning both the 20th and 21st centuries. George Balanchine's Apollo tells the story of the young god of music; when it premiered, it brought the 24-year-old choreographer international attention. Stravinsky Violin Concerto is classic Balanchine, yet another of the many collaborations between the choreographer and composer. The program also includes the company premiere Jerome Robbins' The Cage, which vividly portrays a group of female creatures, and a world premiere by our acclaimed Choreographer in Residence, Matthew Neenan.MAY PROGRAMMay 10-12Academy of MusicOur final program of the season features a trio of high-energy ballets that create the perfect finale. Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse Grand Vitesse is set to Michael Nyman's MGV (Musique Grande Vitesse), which was composed to commemorate the French train grand vitesse, and conveys the sense of movement and momentum of the high-speed train. Internationally recognized choreographer Jorma Elo will present an all-new ballet for us, and the program will conclude with the company premiere Jerome Robbins' Glass Pieces, set to the music of composer Philip Glass.