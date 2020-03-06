Arts & Entertainment

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $1 Million sold in Philadelphia

File Photo

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Thursday, March 5 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 03-06-18-39-43, for a jackpot of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at TJ's Food Market, 443 N. 63rd St., in West Philadelphia. The market earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 65,400 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
