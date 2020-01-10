Lancaster County's Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles during 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania native Brad Rutter gave the Philadelphia Eagles a shout out during night three of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament.The moment came during Final Jeopardy with the question, "These 2 foreign-born directors have each won 2 best director Oscars but none of their films has won Best Picture."Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer wagered $908 on the answer: "Who is the GHOST? (Greatest host of syndicated TV.... Alex Trebek.)Fellow competitor Rutter wagered $4,133 on the answer: "Eagles Super Bowl LII Champs."Trebek laughed and said, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to the Jeopardy comedy hour."The correct answer was, "Who are Ang Lee and Alfonso Cuarón."Ken Jennings also got the wrong answer but won his second match."Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.