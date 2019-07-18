Arts & Entertainment

Paul McCartney adapting 'It's a Wonderful Life' in his first stage musical

Paul McCartney is writing a musical and it's not about the Beatles.

He's writing an adaptation of one of the world's most famous films, "It's a Wonderful Life," reported CNN.

The musician confirmed the career first Thursday.

All the music and lyrics will be his creation.

According to his website, he was approached by the producer three years ago, so the project has been a well-kept secret.

McCartney, a multiple Grammy award winning artist, calls the project "interesting and fun."

The "It's a Wonderful Life" musical debuts in late 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpaul mccartneyu.s. & worldmusical
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Show More
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
Downingtown Bridge project at a standstill
Images released of van involved in hit-and-run in Atlantic County; driver sought
More TOP STORIES News