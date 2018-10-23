Paula Abdul postpones Bethlehem concert after stage fall

Paula Abdul's 'Straight Up' tour will not make a scheduled stop in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday night.The 56-year-old singer has postponed her show date at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center to November 23, 2018."Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict the Paula Abdul show scheduled for Tuesday, October 23rd has been re-scheduled for Friday, November 23rd at 7:00pm. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid on the new date," a note on the TicketMaster website reads.Abdul fell head-first off of the stage during Saturday night's show in Biloxi, Mississippi.There is no word on any official injury.Abdul thanked her well-wishers on social media saying the "show must go on."------