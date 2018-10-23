ENTERTAINMENT

Paula Abdul postpones Bethlehem concert after stage fall

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Abdul cancels show in Bethlehem. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 23, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Paula Abdul's 'Straight Up' tour will not make a scheduled stop in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday night.

The 56-year-old singer has postponed her show date at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center to November 23, 2018.

"Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict the Paula Abdul show scheduled for Tuesday, October 23rd has been re-scheduled for Friday, November 23rd at 7:00pm. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid on the new date," a note on the TicketMaster website reads.

Abdul fell head-first off of the stage during Saturday night's show in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Abdul's next show is Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The show is still on, according to the venue's website.


There is no word on any official injury.

Abdul thanked her well-wishers on social media saying the "show must go on."


