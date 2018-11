What would the holidays be without George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®? Whether it's your first or thirty-first time seeing Pennsylvania Ballet's production of the classic, watching the timeless story brought to life is always a delight. From a festive family party, to the exciting battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, and the delectable journey through the Land of Sweets, Marie's magical story is thrilling for the young - and young at heart.