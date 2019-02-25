Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
2019 Philly Auto Show
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions 2019: Black History Month
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pennsylvania Ballet "Giselle" Sweepstakes
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, February 25, 2019 10:39AM
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
PA Ballet
6abc contests and sweepstakes
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
PHOTOS: Oscars after-party looks
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Penn sophomore celebrates Oscar win
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Jason Momoa's matching pink tux and scrunchie are Oscars gold
Here we go again, Phillies fans: Dodgers re-enter Bryce Harper sweepstakes
Man shot in front of children on South Street
Tree crashes into Delco home, slices through roof
High winds knock out power for thousands
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Dangerous Wind Gusts Today
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
'Swatting' incident led to massive police response in Upland
More News