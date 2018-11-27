Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Philadelphia this week

Curator-led tour: 'Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It'

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a curator-led tour to a holiday market.---The Institute of Contemporary Art is hosting the curator-led tour "Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It," which incorporates films, objects and installation. It focuses on Alice Coltrane and her ashram, a 1966 photo shoot by Bill Ray at Simon Rodia's Watts Towers, Noah Purifoy and his desert assemblages, and black spiritualist Rebecca Cox Jackson and her Shaker community.Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6-7 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.FreeThe Art From The Heart World Tour comes to Philly for its first ever Cartoon vs. Anime themed experience at NOTO Philadelphia. The show will include 100 painters and vendors, a fashion show and a live art auction. Music will also be provided throughout the night.Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.$20. More ticket options available.The Fabric Workshop and Museum is hosting FWM Teen Happening "What Lies Beneath?" which will explore teen artwork produced at local partner organizations. Participants (ages 13-19 recommended) will have a chance to share their stories and explore screen printing, button making and photo booth stations. Free snacks and drinks will be served.Friday, Nov. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.mThe Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.FreeVisit the Park Towne Place Museum District Residence for a new holiday market. This two-day Holiday Art and Craft Market will feature a curated selection of artisan vendors hand selected by InLiquid Art & Design.Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Park Towne Place, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, South Tower, Floor 1.FreeThe Twisted Sign has a deal to save 17 percent off a two-and-a-half hour paint-your-own-wooden-sign class. There are different prices based on the size of the wooden signs. All equipment is included in the price.Promotion expires 150 days after purchase.6009 Ridge Ave., Roxborough$25 (17 percent discount off regular price)