Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Philadelphia this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from stand-up comics routines to an improv comedy troupe show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
@SoulComedy starring TALENT!
First, loosen up at this special event with nationally-known comedian TALENT! on Wednesday at Warmdaddy's in this Soul Comedy show. He has been featured on the New York Kings of Comedy tour, HBO's "Def Comedy Jam!," "Comicview" on BET, hosted "Showtime at the Apollo" and appeared in the movie "Sunset Park."
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: Warmdaddy's, 1400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dance eXchange: Bache-Martin School's Final Performance
Next, BalletX's Dance eXchangethe students from Bache-Martin School are holding their final performance of "Rivers of the World!" on Thursday at the Mandell Theater at Drexel University. It's a chance for the students to show all of the dance moves they've learned this year.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Mandell Theater Drexel University, 3220 Chestnut St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Improv Comedy: The N Crowd at Ruba Club
Then, check out the show, "The N Crowd," that "Philly Style Magazine" called "Philadelphia's premier improv comedy troupe" at the Ruba Club. With ideas solicited from the audience, the comedians turn them into laugh-out-loud routines. Click here to learn more about comics.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 416 Green St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Found Footage Festival: VCR Party
Rewind back in time as the Good Good Comedy Theatre welcomes the "Found Footage Festival: VCR Party" on Friday. Joe Pickett ("The Onion") and Nick Prueher ("Late Show with David Letterman") show VHS clips, and welcome other comedians and collectors to show off their hidden videos as well. This event has been featured on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and has been named a critic's pick in "The New York Times" and other publications.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m.
Where: 215 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Price: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Megan Gailey (Comedy Central, "Conan")
Lastly, also at The Good Good Comedy Theatre, dial up some laughs with stand-up comedian Megan Gailey on Saturday. The Los Angeles native, who was named Vulutre's 38 Comedians You Should Know in 2018, has appeared on "Conan," has hosted her own Comedy Central special, hosts the NFL football show "The Checkdown" and more. Tommy McNamara will open the show.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m.
Where: 215 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Price: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets