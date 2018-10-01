PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The 27th Philadelphia Film Festival will see dozens and dozens of movies screened throughout the city.
These films will be separated in various categories based on genre, setting, and more.
There are the categories for the 2018 Film Festival:
- Opening Night
- Closing Night
- Centerpieces
- Masters of Cinema - These new films exemplify the masterly work of world-renowned filmmakers as they continue to thrill and inspire audiences with cutting-edge features.
- World Narratives - Explore the world through film with this diverse selection of international cinema that features distinct perspectives and images from around the globe.
- American Independents - Featuring powerful new voices in American cinema, these fresh, gritty films explore a variety of subjects through the filmmaker's uncompromising vision.
- Documentary Showcase - Comprising the best in documentary filmmaking these compelling films feature everything from stirring character studies to fascinating looks at current global issues.
- The Graveyard Shift - Horror, action, suspense, and the downright weird, these films will keep you awake during the graveyard shift.
- Greater Filmadelphia - Featuring work from our finest homegrown filmmakers, this category brings our city and its talent to the big screen.
- New French Films - The original language of cinema, French remains the dominant tongue in some of the world's funniest and most daring, sexy and unique films.
- Sight and Soundtrack - Featuring rockumentaries, musician biopics and films centered on the unifying power of music.
- From the Vaults - Film history comes alive as it was meant to be seen -- on the big screen! Come see old favorites larger than life one again.
- Spanish Language & Latin American Cinema Now - Offering gripping stories and unique perspectives, these Spanish-language films explore a multitude of subjects.
- Feast - A delightful tasting menu highlighting contemporary culinary stories from around the globe
The 2018 Philadelphia Film Festival runs October 18 to 28.
For more information: http://filmadelphia.org/
