PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --You are gearing up for the 27th annual Philadelphia Film Festival, but are you fully prepared?
Before you head out to the theater, here are some tips to make sure you get the most out of your film festival experience:
- Come Early - lines will form 30 minutes before scheduled screening. Films are not preceded by previews. No one is guaranteed a seat after screening begins, not even ticket of badge holders.
- Lines will form outside, so remember to check the weather.
- Be courteous to your fellow film lovers! No phones and no talking once the film has begun.
- Make sure to fill out the Audience Award ballot for each screening to let the Philadelphia Film Society know what film stood out this year.
- The Festival Lounge - the Lounge (110 Chestnut, upstairs) is a space for badge and ticket holders to grab a snack or drink between screenings and discuss what you've seen with your fellow Festival-goers.
- Stay updated at Filmadelphia.org/Festival for the latest on events, screenings, and guests
And if you want to impress your friends while you're on your way to the screenings, here are some festival fun facts:
- Over the past few years the Philadelphia Film Festival has presented some of the most recognized and celebrated films including Best Picture winners:
12 Years a Slave
The Artist
Birdman
Black Swan
The Descendents
The Hurt Locker
La Vie En Rose
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Room
Silver Linings Playbook
Spotlight
- 4 out of the last 5 best picture films have had their Philadelphia debut at the Film Festival, screening alongside some of the best American Independents, documentaries and foreign films from around the world.
- Over the past several years the Philadelphia Film Festival has welcomed A-list guest such as; M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis, Mark Webber, Dan Gilroy, Sean Baker, Damien Chazelle, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, Zo Bell, Patricia Riggen, Jonathan Demme, Michael Moore, Charlie Kaufman, Tanya Hamilton
- Each year at the Film Festival, the Film Society hosts dozens of classes from public, private, and charter schools for FREE weekday morning field trips to the historic Prince Theater for screenings of the best in contemporary independent cinema focused on relevant issues and excellent storytelling.
The 2018 Philadelphia Film Festival runs October 18 to 28.
For more information: http://filmadelphia.org/
