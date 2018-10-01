PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Students will get the opportunity to see movies that are not easily accessible as those on Netflix or Hulu when the 2018 Philadelphia Film Festival comes to town this month.
The Film Festival offers tickets at some of the most anticipated screenings of the year for a discounted price to students who partake in their Student Rush.
Students must show their student ID at the box office to get tickets for just $7.
Even if a show is not "Rush Only," students can wait in the Rush line and get a discounted ticket at showtime.
The festival has a number of films that are free of charge. Many of the 'PFF on US' screenings have guests attend and partake in a Q&A session post screening.
Festival officials say this is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn from industry professionals.
Students also had the chance to apply to be campus ambassadors. The role of the ambassador is to inform their fellow classmates about the festival and the offerings available to them.
The 2018 Philadelphia Film Festival runs October 18 to 28.
For more information: http://filmadelphia.org/
