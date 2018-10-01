PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --So you want to go the Philadelphia Film Festival - but you want to make sure you go to every movie that you want to see.
This is where badges come in.
The festival offers three badge levels - Weekend, All Access, and VIP! All levels get you priority admission to the screenings.
The Weekend Badge let's you choose from two different weekends. There's Weekend A - October 18 to 21 and Weekend B - October 25 to 28. Though it's a weekend badge, it's good for four days. This costs $175.
Then there's the All Access Badge. This badge gets you a seat for the full festival, plus special perks. It gets you admission to the Opening and Closing Night Films and Parties, as well as admission to the PFF27 Festival Lounge during the festival. This costs $500.
And then there's the VIP Badge. Along with the All Access privileges, you get reserved seating at all the screenings, plus an exclusive invitation to M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween Party! And unlike the either badges, these are transferable, so if you can't make, you can lend the badge to a friend. This badge costs $1500.
Badges are on sale now.
For more information: http://filmadelphia.org/badges/
