Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks 2018

PENNSYLVANIA

NEW JERSEY

DELAWARE

Where: South PhiladelphiaDates: June 29th and June 30thWhere: Citizen's Bank Park after the Phillies gamesWhere: Penn's LandingDates: June 30th and July 4th at 9:30pmWhere: Ben Franklin Parkway at Art MuseumDate: July 4th around 9:30pmWhere: Lawncrest neighborhoodDate: July 4th at DuskWhere: Lawncrest Recreation Center6000 Rising Sun Avenue and Shelbourne StreetPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania 19111Reading, Pa.Date: July 3rd after the Reading Fightin Phils gameWhere: First Energy Stadium1900 Centre AvenueReading, Pennsylvania 19601Shillington, Pa.Date: July 7th at 10pmWhere: Governor Mifflin High School101 South Waverly StreetShillington, Pennsylvania 19607Doylestown, Pa.Date: July 15th at 9:30pmWhere: Central Park425 Wells RoadDoylestown, Pennsylvania 18901Erwinna, Pa.Date: June 30th at DuskWhere: Tinicum ParkErwinna, Pennsylvania 18920Langhorne, Pa.Dates: July 3rd and July 4th at 9:25pmWhere: Sesame Place Theme Park100 Sesame RdLanghorne, Pennsylvania 19047New Hope, Pa.Dates: July 6th at 9:30pmWhere: Over the Delaware River, River RoadNew Hope, Pennsylvania 18938Quakertown, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:30pmLocation: Memorial Park600 Mill StreetQuakertown, Pennsylvania 18951Southampton, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:35pmWhere: Southampton Days Fair, Tamanend Park1255 Second Street PikeSouthampton, Pennsylvania 18966Downingtown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Kerr Park1 Park LaneDowningtown, Pennsylvania 19335Kennett Square, Pa.Date: July 1st at 9:15pmWhere: Longwood Gardens1001 Longwood RoadKennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348Nottingham, Pa.Date: July 7th at 9:45pmWhere: Nottingham County Park150 Park RoadNottingham, Pennsylvania 19362Parkesburg, Pa.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: Minch Park300 West Third AvenueParkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365Phoenixville, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:15pmWhere: Friendship FieldFillmore Street and Franklin AvenuePhoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460Tredyffrin, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Wilson Farm Park500 Lee RoadWayne, Pennsylvania 19087Aston Township, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields2881 Pancoast AveAston, Pennsylvania 19014Bethel Township, Pa.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Bethel Springs Elementary School3280 Foulk RoadGarnet Valley, PA 19060Clifton Heights, PaDate: July 4th at 9:15pmWhere: Clifton Heights Athletic Field217 N. Springfield RoadClifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018Essington, Pa.Date: June 30th at 9:30pmWhere: Gov. Printz ParkTaylor Avenue and West 2nd StreetEssington, Pennsylvania 19029Lansdowne, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Penn Wood High School100 Green AvenueLansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050Radnor, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Radnor High School130 King of Prussia RoadWayne, Pennsylvania 19087Ridley Park, Pa.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: Eastlake ParkWest Ridley & ConstitutionRidley Park, Pennsylvania 19078Allentown, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: J. Birney Crum Stadium2001-2025 Linden StreetAllentown, Pennsylvania 18104Allentown, Pa.Date: July 4th at 9:30pmWhere: Dorney Park3830 Dorney Park RoadAllentown, Pennsylvania 18104Allentown, Pa.Date: July 3rd after the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs gameWhere: Coca-Cola Park1050 Ironpigs WayAllentown, Pennsylvania 18109Bethlehem, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks789 E 1st StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015Upper Macungie Township, Pa.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: Earl Adams Memorial Park8935 Breinigsville RoadBreinigsville, Pennsylvania 18031Abington, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Abington Junior and Senior High Schools900 Highland AveAbington, Pennsylvania 19001Ambler, Pa.Date: July 6th at DuskWhere: Wissahickon High School521 Houston RoadAmbler, Pennsylvania 19002Conshohocken, Pa.Date: July 3rd at 9pmWhere: Sutcliffe ParkWest 9th Avenue and Freedley StreetConshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428Glenside, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Abington Junior and Senior High Schools900 Highland AveAbington, Pennsylvania 19001King of Prussia, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Heuser Park694 West Beidler Road and Geerdes BoulevardKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406Limerick, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Waltz Golf Farm303 W. Ridge PikeLimerick, PA 19468Lower Providence, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Eagleville Park100 Parklane DriveNorristown, Pennsylvania 19403Narberth, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Narberth Playground100 Conway AvenueNarberth, Pennsylvania 19072Norristown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Elmwood Park1661 Harding BoulevardNorristown, Pennsylvania 19401Pottstown, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Pottstown Memorial Park75 W. King StreetPottstown, PA 19464Skippack, Pa.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Palmer Park4081 Heckler RoadSkippack, Pennsylvania 19426Atlantic City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:20pmWhere: Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa MarinaAtlantic City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 10pmWhere: Tropicana Casino and Resort and the BoardwalkBuena Vista, N.J.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: Michael Debbi Park315 Cedar AvenueRichland, New Jersey 08350Egg Harbor City, N.J.Date: July 14th at 9:15pmWhere: Egg Harbor City LakeMargate City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Huntington Avenue BeachBordentown, N.J.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: Joseph Lawrence Park316 Ward AvenueBordentown, New Jersey 08505Florence, N.J.Date: July 7th at 9pmWhere: Veterans Park behind municipal complexMarlton, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30pmWhere: Cherokee High School120 Tomlinson Mill RoadMarlton, New Jersey 08053Medford Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9pmWhere: Freedom Park105 Pixie Moss TrailMedford, New Jersey 08055Mount Holly, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Iron Works Park157 Wollners DriveMount Holly, New Jersey 08060Audubon, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Audubon High School football stadium350 Edgewood AvenueAudubon, New Jersey 08106Barrington, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Behind Woodland School1 School LaneBarrington, New Jersey 08007Camden, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Battleship New Jersey on the WaterfrontCamden, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Adventure Aquarium1 Riverside DriveCamden, New Jersey 08103Camden, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30pmWhere: Wiggins Waterfront Park2 Riverside DriveCamden, New Jersey 08103Collingswood, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:15pmWhere: Collingswood High School424 Collings AvenueCollingswood, New Jersey 08108Haddon Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Haddon Township High School football stadium406 Memorial AvenueWestmont, New Jersey 08108Haddonfield, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Central School5 Lincoln AvenueHaddonfield, New Jersey 08033Avalon, N.J.Date: July 4th at 8:45pmWhere: 30th Street BeachCape May, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Congress BeachLower Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd and 5th at 9pmWhere: Bayfront near Emerson AvenueWildwood, N.J.Date: July 4th at 10pmWhere: The beach at Pine Avenue - visible along the boardwalkOcean City, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Ocean City boardwalkSea Isle City ,N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: 50th Street BeachStone Harbor, N.J.Date: July 2nd at 9:30pmWhere: 95th Street Beach PavilionMonroe Township, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Parking on Fir Drive near the softball fieldsWashington Township, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Washington Township High School Complex529 Hurffville Crosskeys RoadSewell, New Jersey 08080Woodbury, N.J.Date: June 30th at DuskWhere: Woodbury High School25 N. Broad StreetWoodbury, New Jersey 08096East Windsor, N.J.Date: July 7th at 9:30pmWhere: Etra Lake ParkMilford Road and Etra Perrineville RoadEast Windsor, New Jersey 08520Ewing, N.J.Date: June 30th at 9:15pmWhere: The College of New Jersey soccer fields on Green LaneHamilton, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:30pmWhere: Veterans Park, inside Kusser Road entranceLambertville, N.J.Date: July 6th at 9:30pmWhere: Greater Lambertville - New Hope Chamber of Commerce77 Bridge StreetLambertville, New Jersey 08530Lawrence Township, N.J.Date: June 30th at 9:30pmWhere: Rider University2083 Lawrenceville RoadLawrenceville, New Jersey 08648Trenton, N.J.Date: June 30th and July 3rdWhere: Arm & Hammer Park after the Trenton Thunder games1 Thunder RoadTrenton, New Jersey 08611Barnegat, N.J.Date: June 30th at DuskWhere: Municipal Dock427 E. Bay AveBarnegat, New Jersey 08005Beach Haven, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Bay Village9th and Bay AvenueBay Village, New Jersey 08008Beachwood, N.J.Date: July 4th 9pm at DuskWhere: BeachfrontBrick Township, N.J.Date: July 5th at DuskWhere: Windward Beach Park265 Princeton AvenueBrick, New Jersey 08724Jackson, N.J.Date: July 2nd, July 3rd and July 4th at DuskWhere: Six Flags Great Adventure1 Six Flags BoulevardJackson, New Jersey 08527Jackson, N.J.Date: July 7th at DuskWhere: John F. Johnson Jr. Memorial Park200 Kierych Memorial DriveJackson, New JerseyLacey Township, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:15pmWhere: Lacey Township High School73 Haines StreetLanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734Lakehurst, N.J.Date: July 3rd at DuskWhere: Lake HorizonLakewood, N.J.Date: July 3rd after the Lakewood BlueClaws gameWhere: First Energy Park2 Stadium WayLakewood, New Jersey 08701Lakewood, N.J.Date: July 3rd at 9:15pmWhere: Lakewood Township's All Wars Memorial Amphitheater on North Lake DriveLong Beach Island, N.J.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: 9th and Bay AvenueBay Village, New Jersey 08008Plumsted, N.J.Date: July 7th at duskWhere: New Egypt High School117 Evergreen RoadNew Egypt, New Jersey 08533Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Jenkinson's Boardwalk300 Ocean AvePt. Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742Seaside Heights, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9:30pmLocation: Seaside Heights BoardwalkTuckerton, N.J.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Tuckerton Seaport120 W. Elsmere, Del.Date: June 30th at DuskWhere: Fairgrounds ParkFilbert & Dover AvenuesElsmere, Delaware 19805Hockessin, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer FieldsMiddletown, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Silver Lake Park200 E Cochran StreetMiddletown, Delaware 19709Newark, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: University of Delaware Athletic Complex625 Marvin DriveNewark, Delaware 19713Wilmington, Del.Date: July 3rd after the Wilmington Blue Rocks gameWhere: Frawley Stadium801 Shipyard DriveWilmington, Delaware 19801Bethany Beach, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: On the beachDewey Beach, Del.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: On the beachRehoboth Beach, Del.Date: July 1st at 9:15pmWhere: On the beachDover, Del.Date: July 4th at DuskWhere: Legislative Hall411 Legislative AvenueDover, Delaware 19901Smyrna, Del.Date: July 4th at 9pmWhere: Smyrna-Clayton Little League Park on Duck Creek Parkway500 Duck Creek ParkSmyrna, Delaware