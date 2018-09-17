PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Lose the earbuds because there's something worth listening to in Philly train stations.
The Philadelphia Orchestra has a treat for SEPTA Regional Rail riders in Center City on Monday.
The Orchestra's string quartet and clarinet trio will put on concerts at Jefferson Station and Suburban Station starting at 4:45 p.m.
The free show is part of the Orchestra's 4th Annual Audience Appreciation Day.
The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform in 30 different venues throughout the day.
A complete list of performances is available at http://www.pomusicians.org/.
