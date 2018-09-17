Lose the earbuds because there's something worth listening to in Philly train stations.The Philadelphia Orchestra has a treat for SEPTA Regional Rail riders in Center City on Monday.The Orchestra's string quartet and clarinet trio will put on concerts at Jefferson Station and Suburban Station starting at 4:45 p.m.The free show is part of the Orchestra's 4th Annual Audience Appreciation Day.The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform in 30 different venues throughout the day.A complete list of performances is available at http://www.pomusicians.org/.------