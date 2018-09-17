ENTERTAINMENT

Philadelphia Orchestra performing for SEPTA passengers at train stations

EMBED </>More Videos

Free concert for SEPTA commuters. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Lose the earbuds because there's something worth listening to in Philly train stations.

The Philadelphia Orchestra has a treat for SEPTA Regional Rail riders in Center City on Monday.

The Orchestra's string quartet and clarinet trio will put on concerts at Jefferson Station and Suburban Station starting at 4:45 p.m.

The free show is part of the Orchestra's 4th Annual Audience Appreciation Day.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform in 30 different venues throughout the day.

A complete list of performances is available at http://www.pomusicians.org/.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttravelphiladelphia orchestraphilly newsSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Time magazine sold for $190 million
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
Country music star's son-in-law dies in fall
Bradley Cooper in Philadelphia promoting new film 'A Star is Born'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Time magazine sold for $190 million
Colton Underwood ready to be 'The Bachelor'? Harrison unsure
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Florence flooding, Carolina rivers near record levels
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Wentz on track to return for Eagles' Week 3 game vs. Colts
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Eagles lose to Bucs, Pederson cites 'self-inflicted wounds'
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Show More
Authorities: Man killed in Pa. police-involved shooting
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Man charged in Bucks Co. explosions case to appear in court
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
More News