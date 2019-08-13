Arts & Entertainment

Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo amid sex assault accusations

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Orchestra has rescinded an invitation to have opera legend Placido Domingo appear at its opening night concert after an Associated Press story revealed numerous sexual harassment accusations against him.

The orchestra said Tuesday that it's "committed to providing a safe, supporting, respectful and appropriate environment."

An AP story revealed many women said Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances.

Domingo called the accusations inaccurate.

This is the first organization to act against Domingo since the report came out Tuesday morning.

Domingo was slated to join several other musicians at the Philadelphia Orchestra's opening night Sept. 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphia newsentertainmentphiladelphia orchestrasexual harassmentphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz say thanks to inspiring family of 6
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
$1M lottery ticket sold at Delco Wawa
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Show More
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
Florida woman taken on police chase on first date
Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
'He could have been alive:' Victim's family speaks out after hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News