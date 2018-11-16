Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Route and Road Closures

The 99th annual 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held on November 22, 2018.Below is a look at the parade route and road closure information.For the full details about the parade,* Begins at 20th and JFK Boulevard* Turns LEFT on 16th Street* The parade continues northwest along the Ben Franklin Parkway* Ends at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art6:30 pm - 5:00 am Tuesday - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals and painting6:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals9:30 am - 3:00 pm - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals6:30 pm - 4:00 pm Thursday - Eakins Oval from Binswanger Triangle7:00 pm - 11:00 am Thursday - Inbound lanes from JFK Blvd between 20th and 30th Street7:00 pm - 11:00 am Thursday - Outbound lanes of JFK Blvd between 20th and 30th StreetMidnight - 12:00 pm - 20th street between JFK Blvd and Market Street2:00 am - 11:00 am 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street5:00 am - 12:00 pm - 20th Street between JFK Blvd and Arch Street6:00 am - 12:00 pm - 20th Street between Market Street and the Ben Franklin ParkwayDate: Thursday, November 22, 2018Time: Parade kicks off at 8:15 am from 20th & JFK in PhiladelphiaBroadcast on 6abc: 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will broadcast in high definition and closed-captionedHosts: Action News' Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams along with Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, and Alicia Vitarelli------