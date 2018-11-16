Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Route and Road Closures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The 99th annual 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held on November 22, 2018.
Below is a look at the parade route and road closure information.
For the full details about the parade, including a list of performers and special guests, click or tap here.
PHILADELPHIA THANKSGIVING PARADE ROUTE
* Begins at 20th and JFK Boulevard
* Turns LEFT on 16th Street
* The parade continues northwest along the Ben Franklin Parkway
* Ends at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
PHILADELPHIA THANKSGIVING PARADE ROAD CLOSURES:
Monday, November 19th
6:30 pm - 5:00 am Tuesday - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals and painting
Tuesday, November 20th
6:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals
Wednesday, November 21st
9:30 am - 3:00 pm - Top of Eakins Oval for street rehearsals
6:30 pm - 4:00 pm Thursday - Eakins Oval from Binswanger Triangle
7:00 pm - 11:00 am Thursday - Inbound lanes from JFK Blvd between 20th and 30th Street
7:00 pm - 11:00 am Thursday - Outbound lanes of JFK Blvd between 20th and 30th Street
Thursday, November 22nd
Midnight - 12:00 pm - 20th street between JFK Blvd and Market Street
2:00 am - 11:00 am 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street
5:00 am - 12:00 pm - 20th Street between JFK Blvd and Arch Street
6:00 am - 12:00 pm - 20th Street between Market Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA THANKSGIVING PARADE START TIME
Date: Thursday, November 22, 2018
Time: Parade kicks off at 8:15 am from 20th & JFK in Philadelphia
Broadcast on 6abc: 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade will broadcast in high definition and closed-captioned
Hosts: Action News' Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams along with Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers, and Alicia Vitarelli
MORE: Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
