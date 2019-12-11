Arts & Entertainment

Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55

(CBS Photo Archive/Contributor via Getty)

DALLAS -- Philip McKeon, who as a child actor was featured as the son of Linda Lavin's Alice Hyatt in the 1980s CBS situation comedy "Alice," has died in Texas at age 55, a family spokesman said.

Spokesman Jeff Ballard said McKeon died Tuesday after a long illness. He said further details on where and how McKeon died were being withheld at his family's request.

McKeon acted in the role of Tommy Hyatt in "Alice" from 1976 to 1985. His most recent acting role was in the video "Ghoulies IV," which was released in 1994.

Ballard says McKeon had worked for 10 years in the news department of a Los Angeles radio station before moving to Texas about five years ago to be better able to care for his family. He settled in the Central Texas Hill Country town of Wimberley, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southwest of Austin, where he hosted a local radio show.

Survivors include his mother and Nancy McKeon, his sister best known for playing Jo Polniaczek in the 1980s NBC situation comedy "The Facts of Life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcelebrity deathsobituaryu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges withdrawn against brother in fatal shooting of high school football star
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
Cars broken into outside Orangetheory in Doylestown
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in New Jersey
Show More
AccuWeather: Morning snow giving way to sunshine today
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Monumental statue of black man unveiled in former capital of the Confederacy
More TOP STORIES News