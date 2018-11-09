Nathaniel Kahn (Director)

Artist George Condo is featured in 'The Price of Everything.'

An HBO Documentary Film called "The Price of Everything" is in Philadelphia theaters right now.This first-hand, behind-the-scenes look at the art world was directed by Chestnut Hill native Nathaniel Kahn.The movie just took home the Best Local Feature Award at the Philadelphia Film Festival.Kahn, a proud graduate of Germantown Friends, says it means the world to be recognized for his work here at home.The HBO Documentary Film explores the world where art meets money.From collectors to dealers, auction houses and the artists themselves, Kahn says the big question he sought to answer was this: Just who does art belong to?Kahn comes from a family of artists. He says he handled this as a sort of investigation into the inner workings of the industry."It's seems like a rather opaque world to a lot of people. You read about these incredible auction numbers, paintings going for tens of millions of dollars, who says who? How does that work? Who's pricing it? Who's valuing it? Why are some artists worth supposedly so much and some artists worth supposedly not so much? What's the system in place that creates that sort of value? This film dives deep into that," Kahn said.Kahn says it's all about price and value and what really matters to the artist and the consumer."The Price of Everything" debuts on HBO on November 12.------