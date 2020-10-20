PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Festival will continue to bring the latest and greatest movies that are being produced despite the pandemic shuttering movie theaters.
The festival has gone hybrid this year. They have created a streaming service with their curated selections available for viewers to watch at home.
The new approach offers flexibility in viewing movies at different times and it also brings in fans from across the country to participate.
In addition to the movie streams, they are also using their pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Navy Yard to showcase films with up to four screenings every night.
Philadelphia Film Festival | Facebook | Instagram
Runs Oct. 23 - Nov. 2
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Philly Film Fest offers two new ways to watch its movies during pandemic
The festival has gone hybrid this year, offering a streaming service plus a drive-thru option.
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News