Philly Film Festival ends on Sunday

The Philadelphia Film Festival still has a few days left of screenings for film lovers of all genres.It's an interesting movie because the audience is laughing one minute and horrified the next. You can see their brains kind of flipping out the next. And it is a comedy intended to make people laugh first, think and debate next.It tackles freedom of speech and cultural appropriation through the unlikely relationship of a progressive grad student and a battle rapper."I feel like Bodied is the movie we need right now. The world is such a debate right now and this brings us together in a messed up funny way," said Joseph Kahn, director of Bodied.Instead of being offended they say everyone laughs it out."I feel like Bodied is a cathartic release. In Bodied, those two faces that look the other way have to face each other," added Kahn.Eminem came on board as a producer."If you told me in high school that Eminem would think I was a rapper, I wouldn't believe you," said actor Calum Worthy."The stamp I got was when Joseph told me he thought we were battle rappers and we're actors," added actor Jackie Long.Also on tap is the world premiere of the documentary Teddy Pendergrass, if you don't know me.It follows the tumultuous life of the soul legend. Born and raised right here in Philadelphia."I don't think people remember him the way that they should. I don't think people remember what happened to him and what his story was and I think I have to tell it," said Olivia Lichentenstein, producer and director.------