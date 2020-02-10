Arts & Entertainment

Philadelphia Film Society holds annual Oscars party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Society's annual Academy Awards party was nothing short of Oscar worthy.

"It's more out of love than anything else. We love film and celebrating film and this is the best night in the world to do it," said Andrew Greenblatt, executive director of the Philadelphia Film Society.

This Oscar party might be in Philadelphia but it feels like Hollywood with a red carpet.

Sunday's party benefits the Philadelphia Film Society.

"We do a ton. We run into theaters, we do curated screenings year round, bring the best of film from across the world to the city so people can see it first-- the way they should, on a big screen. We do education screenings, we bring students in here to watch new films. They (students) really learn how to watch a film and understand a film from various places across the world, different cultures and documentaries. We do community outreach where we do pop up screenings across the city," said Greenblatt.
