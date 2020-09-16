One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck in Center City has closed indefinitely because of the pandemic.
Since the deck reopened in July, it has seen a dramatic decrease in visitors.
It first opened in 2015, offering birds-eye views of the city, high above from a Philadelphia skyscraper.
It is located on the 57th floor of 1650 Market Street at Liberty One.
"The uncertainty surrounding the current economic climate has created challenges that no tourist destination could have envisioned," Jennifer Hesser, General Manager at One Philadelphia Liberty Observation Deck, said in statement. "The future of One Liberty Philadelphia Observation Deck is yet to be determined. We hope to once again be able to reengage with the public following this challenging time, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."
The deck says it will offer refunds for already-purchased tickets.
The One Liberty Observation Deck is Philadelphia's tallest enclosed public observation deck.
