Philly Pops: At The Hop

Philadelphia's music scene was soaring in the 1950s and '60s, and the Philly Pops is paying tribute to the iconic era with a concert dubbed"It's going to be a different feel because it's going to be the Philly pops recreating this music," promises conductor, "The concert is inspired by the American Bandstand culture, ignited by the TV show that sent the sounds of rock and roll from a studio in Philadelphia to millions of homes around the country."It was spinning the current hits on the radio and kids dancing," Krajewski says, and it was the making of music legends from the City of Brotherly Love, "Singers like Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Chubby Checker."For the Pops concert, the five-part harmony cover-bandwill take the stage, featuring stars from Broadway's smash hitsand"They will be singing some of these songs with The Pops," Krajewski says, but he adds that the audience will play a star role as well, "We definitely expect people to be jumping up on their feet and dancing along" because, he says, "this music was all about dancing."The concert is the culmination of the Pops 40th anniversary season. The 65-piece ensemble is the country's largest standalone Pops orchestra."I can't wait to do this program. It's going to be so much fun to recreate the hits of the 50s and 60s," Krajewski says, "If we don't have people dancing in the aisles, I'll be very surprised."Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 731-3333