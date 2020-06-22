Philly Proud: Meet the Driveway Jammers

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Meet the Driveway Jammers, a brand new band from Cherry Hill, New Jersey that was born out of COVID-19."It's all kind of started spontaneously. We have a neighborhood Facebook group and Fred had put a post in there," said vocalist Angela Akeh."I have a nice big driveway. I only really thought we would have a little acoustic circle," said Fred Timm, who plays bass.But for the neighborhood, these strangers getting together, turned out to be much more than that."Marc showed up with his drums and Steve showed up with his electric guitar and it got a lot louder really quickly," said Timm."We get out there we play we have a good time. People come out and it's reached the point where I will get texts on Saturday or Sunday mornings asking 'hey are you guys playing this weekend?" said drummer Marc Shenker."Well, they're getting free entertainment it's just been a great thing to have people gather around the front yard," said Steve Goldstein who plays electric guitar."And even though people are sitting there using masks it's just something that's closer to normal than lives have been for a while," said Shenker.If you're lucky, you'll catch a special guest performance by Akeh's daughter, Chika.We'll take two front row tickets to that.