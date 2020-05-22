Coronavirus

Philadelphia's superstars come together for PHLove benefit concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia music ROYALTY teamed up for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration - all to help Philadelphia's COVID-19 fund.

The star-studded lineup included: Daryl Hall, Patti Labelle, Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts and Friends, WALL0267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator Jerry Blavat, Pastor Alyn and the Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing.

The stars graced TV screens across the Delaware Valley to raise support and awareness for the PHL COVID-19 Fund.

"Despite the Fund's success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community."

The show was presented on behalf of the Middleton family.

"These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us - particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope," said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies. "We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now."

Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits, prioritizing support for people who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. The region's seniors, homeless, the impoverished and those with disabilities are among those coronavirus has hurt the most.

To learn more on how you can help, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentsocietycoronaviruscommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly's superstars come together for PHLove benefit concert
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Pop-up drive-in theatre opens in Hammonton, N.J.
South Philly Barbacoa focuses on feeding the needy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Wolf could move some counties to 'green phase' soon
Man arrested for sexually assaulting ponies, police say
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
Officials grow frustrated with Gov. Wolf shutdown order
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Suspect wanted in brutal assault as Delco gas station
Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing cocktails-to-go in Pa.
Show More
More New Jersey recreational activities get the green light
School District of Philadelpia considering all scenarios for the fall
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Troubleshooters: Woes continue for those applying for unemployment
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News