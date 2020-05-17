'PHLove' concert to benefit PHL COVID-19 fund

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are excited to tell you about another chance to support the PHL COVID-19 Fund.This Thursday some of Philadelphia's biggest names are coming together for "PHLove," a variety show benefiting the fund."Despite the Fund's success to date, the needs of the most vulnerable among us continue to persist," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Additional funding will support the urgent and pressing needs of the community."The lineup will feature Daryl Hall, Questlove, Patti LaBelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more.The show is being presented on behalf of the Middleton family."These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us - particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope," said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies. "We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now."The show will stream live on 6abc.com this Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.Every dollar donated will benefit local non-profits who help those with food, medical needs.Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits.