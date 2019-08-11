concert

PHOTOS: Wilkes-Barre-Natives Breaking Benjamin Perform In Camden, NJ

Diamante performing in Camden, NJ
PHOTOS: Breaking Benjamin performs at BB&T in Camden
By Action News photographer Bob Watts
CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- Wilkes-Barre-native alternative rock band Breaking Benjamin brought their massive tour to the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on August 11, 2019.

The Pennsylvania natives lit up the night with powerful pyrotechnics, and fans staying crowded up until the last note was played from the stage. The heavy weight rockers sounded incredible as they opened the night with "Red Cold River," then continuing with "I Will Not Bow," and closing out the night with mega hit "The Diary of Jane".

Joining Multi-platinum rock band for the impressive mini fest like show was Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamaante.
