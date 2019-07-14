PHOTOS: Florida Georgia Line Brings Concert Fans To Their Feet.

CAMDEN, NJ -- Country music superstars Florida Georgia Line brought their "Can't Say I Ain't Country" tour to the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on July 13th, 2019.Appearing on stage sitting on two ATVs, the musical duo brought the sell out crowd to their feet. Starting off with the song "Colorado," the band went on to play a set full of hit songs, while pyrotechnics, lasers, and more while fans danced into the night.Joining Florida Georgia Line for the show were Hardy, Canaan Smith, Morgan Wallen, and Dan & Shay.