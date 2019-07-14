concert

PHOTOS: Florida Georgia Line Brings Concert Fans To Their Feet.

Florida Georgia Line comes to Camden, NJ
By photos by Action News photographer Bob Watts
CAMDEN, NJ -- Country music superstars Florida Georgia Line brought their "Can't Say I Ain't Country" tour to the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on July 13th, 2019.

Appearing on stage sitting on two ATVs, the musical duo brought the sell out crowd to their feet. Starting off with the song "Colorado," the band went on to play a set full of hit songs, while pyrotechnics, lasers, and more while fans danced into the night.

Joining Florida Georgia Line for the show were Hardy, Canaan Smith, Morgan Wallen, and Dan & Shay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcamdenconcertlive musicentertainmentbandmusiclive nation
CONCERT
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
Keeping cool at the Warped Tour in Atlantic City
Ariana Grande donates concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood
Stampede at Roots Picnic injures five in Fairmount Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 7 shot during basketball game in West Philly
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
NJ man charged with killing elderly mother
2 dogs found dead on side of road
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
80-year-old Pa. man wanted in wife's death arrested in Colorado
Show More
Court: Man's legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
Tropical storm Barry rolls into Louisiana, drenches Gulf Coast
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Crime Fighters: July 13 - Who killed Satario Natividad?
Temple teams with N.J. company to divert 150K pound of food waste
More TOP STORIES News