concert

PHOTOS: Slayer says farewell in epic fashion

Slayer giving the fans an epic farewell
By photos by Action News photographer Bob Watts
CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- The legendary Thrash-Metal band Slayer rocked their way into the history books at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden NJ, on May 24, 2019. The tour billed as "Last Show Ever" offered fans a combination of music, celebration, and farewells.

In 2018 Slayer said after an incredible three and half decades together the band decided to move on. Giving diehard fans one last time to rock the night with the metal music legends.

If this is truly the last show for Slayer in Philadelphia, it is safe to say, there will be no replacement, and no one like them ever again. Thank you to Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph for the many years of memories you gave all of us over the years.

Joining Slayer for the concert was Cannibal Corpse, Amon Amarth, and Lamb of God.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcamdenphiladelphia newsconcertmusicphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONCERT
PHOTOS: MMRBQ Officially Kicks Off Summer Concert Season
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
50 free events in Philadelphia to celebrate Independence Day
BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Accuweather: Mainly Dry and Warm Memorial Day Weekend
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, family says
Thousands head down the shore for Memorial Day Weekend
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Camden teen sentenced to prison for murdering another teen
Show More
Police identify suspect in Center City home invasion
Invasion of privacy? Concerns raised over 'dumped' medical records
Police: Man sought for indecent exposure in Reading
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Gas prices rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend
More TOP STORIES News