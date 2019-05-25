PHOTOS: Slayer says farewell in epic fashion

CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- The legendary Thrash-Metal band Slayer rocked their way into the history books at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden NJ, on May 24, 2019. The tour billed as "Last Show Ever" offered fans a combination of music, celebration, and farewells.In 2018 Slayer said after an incredible three and half decades together the band decided to move on. Giving diehard fans one last time to rock the night with the metal music legends.If this is truly the last show for Slayer in Philadelphia, it is safe to say, there will be no replacement, and no one like them ever again. Thank you to Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph for the many years of memories you gave all of us over the years.Joining Slayer for the concert was Cannibal Corpse, Amon Amarth, and Lamb of God.