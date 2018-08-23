ENTERTAINMENT

Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother

Pink stops concert to comfort teen. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pink is known for her jaw dropping acrobatics and high energy performances, but it was no act when she stopped her show in Australia to comfort a fan.

Fourteen-year-old Leah Murphy attended Pink's show in Brisbane Monday night.

Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan. She was supposed to go the concert with Leah, but died in June.

Leah held up a sign about her mother at the show and it got Pink's attention.

The Doylestown, Bucks County native went into the crowd and gave Leah a hug.

Leah's aunt says the hug has lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time.

Pink stops show to thank middle school counselor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018.


