Planters kills off Mr. Peanut in Super Bowl ad campaign

Planters Mr. Peanut attends the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade outside Macy's Department Store in Herald Square on November 27, 2014 in New York City. (Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Snack food company Planters has killed off their famed mascot Mr. Peanut, and his "funeral" will take place during the Super Bowl.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most," the company tweeted.



The anamorphic peanut met his fate during a "road trip" to the Super Bowl with actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

A video posted to the company's YouTube page shows the trio singing the Cutting Crews' "(I Just) Died in Your Arms" before an armadillo wanders into the middle of the road.

The vehicle swerves and dives off a cliff, leaving Walsh, Snipes and Mr. Peanut hanging onto a branch for dear life. Mr. Peanut then lets go of the snapping branch so it can support his friends' weight and falls to his death.

"Maybe he'll be alright," Snipes said before the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut explode.

Planters said in a statement that fans can watch Mr. Peanut's funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

"I'll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I'll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same," Walsh said in the statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami.
