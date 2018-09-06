PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew wants to make sure residents and visitors are on alert Thursday due to a number of events in the city, and does so with a song.
The Philadelphia Eagles game, the NFL Kickoff Experience, and American Idol auditions are making it a busy day in the city.
Kinebrew stood on top of police headquarters to issue the message to the citizens and tourists of Philadelphia to be careful on the roads and in the heat.
But after noticing the crowd below at Franklin Square waiting to audition for Idol, something came over the captain and he began to sing.
Kinebrew sang a few bars from The Temptation's 'I Wish It Would Rain.'
"Sunshine, blue skies, please go away/
A girl has found another and gone away/
With her went my future, my life is filled with gloom/
So day after day..."
Before he could finish the verse, the cameraman cut him off.
"That's going to be a no from me, dawg," the cameraman said, channeling former Idol judge Randy Jackson's famous line.
So Captain Kinebrew is not going to Hollywood, but back to the office.
Maybe next season, Cap.
