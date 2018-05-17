ENTERTAINMENT

Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper T.I. arrested. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA (WPVI) --
Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested on disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta.

Henry County Police Deputy Mike Ireland said T.I. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after he got into an argument with a security guard. Media reports say the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, lost his key and the guard wouldn't let him into the community.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentrapper t.i.rapperdrinking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News