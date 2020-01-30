Arts & Entertainment

Watch local band play polka version of Action News Theme

By Natalie Jason
You've heard the Action News Theme song before, but never like this. Watch as the Polkadelphia plays the Action News theme song in Polka form!

In the mid-Atlantic, you might find shops that only sell new accordions. Or some that only repair accordions. Or ones that only give lessons.

But Liberty Bellows does it all! Owner Michael Bulbof started the business in 2009, and it has grown into a place where they buy, sell, rent, trade, repair, and teach.

Liberty Bellows | Facebook | Instagram
614 S.2nd Street, Philadelphia PA, 19147
267-815-4407
(Hours: Tues-Fri, 10-6 / Sat, 10-3 / closed Sunday and Monday)

Visit their You Tube Channel for free starter lessons: Liberty Bellows on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfyi phillylocalish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy shot and killed in reported home invasion
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Police surround New Castle home, multiple roads closed
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
Abington school board member apologizing for controversial comments
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Boy, 14, wanted in fatal Chester shooting
Show More
6,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
Dump truck overturns on Route 422; driver rescued
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
More TOP STORIES News