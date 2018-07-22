Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday

Across the pond, Britain's Prince George is celebrating his fifth birthday.
The Royal Family released an adorable picture of the birthday boy.
No public party is planned, however.
Unlike their usual life in the spotlight, his parents are holding a private party for George.
His cousins will join him for cake.
George is third in line to the British throne.
