U.S. & WORLD

Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

Across the pond, Britain's Prince George is celebrating his fifth birthday.

The Royal Family released an adorable picture of the birthday boy.

No public party is planned, however.

Unlike their usual life in the spotlight, his parents are holding a private party for George.

His cousins will join him for cake.

George is third in line to the British throne.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldprinceprince williambirthdayroyal family
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
1 dead, dozens of hostages freed after Los Angeles standoff
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Milwaukee officials invite Jay-Z to bring festival to city
Boots Riley discusses directorial debut in "Sorry to Bother You"
The Chainsmokers headline AC BeachFest next weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
1 dead, dozens of hostages freed after Los Angeles standoff
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
Delaware ice cream shop heavily damaged by fire
AccuWeather: Some Sun, T'Storm
Hundreds of vehicles caught fire at Delaware salvage yard
Police search for endangered missing kids with mother in Philly
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
Show More
Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center
1 dead after car crashes and catches fire in East Whiteland Twp.
Firefighters battle Upper Darby building fire
Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults
Teenager recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia
More News