Princeton University a capella group bans 'Kiss the Girl' tradition

A Princeton University a capella group's tradition is now banned.

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Princeton University a capella group's tradition is now banned.

The Tigertones has a tradition: At the end of each rendition of "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid" a woman is pulled up on stage and decides whether to allow a man from the audience to kiss her, or she refuses to allow him to "kiss the girl."

Well, what was acceptable once upon a time is not flying in the current culture.

The Tigertones have now pulled the song from its act following a student newspaper column that suggested the song's lyrics, coupled with what could be an unwanted kiss, promote "toxic masculinity."

It's about clear consent, the columnist wrote, and aggression.

The Tigertones' president says: "We sincerely apologize to any of our past participants and audience members for whom our performance of this song was uncomfortable or offensive."

