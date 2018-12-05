A Princeton University a capella group's tradition is now banned.The Tigertones has a tradition: At the end of each rendition of "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid" a woman is pulled up on stage and decides whether to allow a man from the audience to kiss her, or she refuses to allow him to "kiss the girl."Well, what was acceptable once upon a time is not flying in the current culture.The Tigertones have now pulled the song from its act following a student newspaper column that suggested the song's lyrics, coupled with what could be an unwanted kiss, promote "toxic masculinity."It's about clear consent, the columnist wrote, and aggression.The Tigertones' president says: "We sincerely apologize to any of our past participants and audience members for whom our performance of this song was uncomfortable or offensive."-----