Remembering DMX: Private, public memorial in the works for late rapper, family spokesperson says

Famous rapper DMX dead at age 50

NEW YORK -- The family of Earl "DMX" Simmons is "working on details" for a private and public memorial for the beloved rapper who died Friday, a family spokesperson said Saturday.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering "catastrophic cardiac arrest," according to a statement from the hospital in White Plains, New York. He was rushed there from his home April 2.

RELATED: Rapper DMX dead at 50 after week on life support following heart attack: Family statement
The death of popular rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, shocked the world Friday as many took to social media to express their grief and support.



Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is recommending the public memorial to be held at Yonkers Raceway, which is the largest outdoor venue in the city that can seat over 7,000 people. That number would be scaled down dramatically with COVID-19 state regulations.

Currently, live harness racing is taking place at Yonkers Raceway without fans in attendance -- only essential personnel and owners are permitted on the track.

Meanwhile, marquees at Madison Square Garden and Apollo Theater showed tributes to DMX.




Many took to social media to show their grief and support as well.

His family's statement said DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died with relatives by his side after several days on life support.
Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
