Queen Latifah declines Marian Anderson Award for personal reasons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Queen Latifah has declined Philadelphia's Marian Anderson Award.
She is citing personal reasons, but no other details have been given.
Latifah was supposed to accept the award at a big gala at the Kimmel Center on November 20.
The event is now postponed until a later time, as the award's board of directors seek a new honoree.
A statement on the Marian Anderson Award website reads:
Queen Latifah would have been the youngest person and the first rapper to receive the Marian Anderson Award.
