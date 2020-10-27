questlove

Questlove's quest: To find woman who bought him a turntable

PORTLAND, Maine -- Ahmir Thompson, founder of The Roots and drummer for the "Tonight Show" band, wants to find the kind stranger who bought him a turntable and several records at the tender age of 5.

Thompson - better known as Questlove - posted on social media that he was traveling with his parents, who made their living playing gigs, when he made friends with "Ellie" in 1976 in Portland, Maine.


"Being the irresistible cat that I was, I talked an older woman named Ellie into buying me a stereo and a record collection," Questlove posted on Facebook and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia renamed for The Roots
EMBED More News Videos

A stretch of road in South Philadelphia has been dedicated to the famous hip hop group from Philadelphia The Roots.




Ellie wrote the youngster's order on a napkin: "Bad Blood" by Neil Sedaka, "Dance With Me" by Rufus, and the Jackson 5.

"I knew talking to strangers was a no-no, but my instincts paid off," he wrote.

His parents were upset that he'd been chatting up a stranger when Ellie returned the next day bearing gifts. But he says his new friend told his parents "please don't have him get in trouble on my behalf!! He's so cute of course I wanted to start his record collection!!!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaquestlovemusicu.s. & worldthe roots
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
QUESTLOVE
Roots Picnic goes virtual with host Michelle Obama
South Philadelphia street renamed for The Roots
Meek Mill to headline 2020 Roots Picnic
Gritty, named Best Philadelphian, pays tribute to city icons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police shoot, kill man after yelling at him to drop knife
30 police officers injured as tensions erupt in West Philly
Today is last day to apply for mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania
Temple delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break
High school student alive thanks to quick actions by school staff
Pastor faces 22 counts of sexual abuse of a child
Teen dies after shooting at state park; hunter may be involved
Show More
Philadelphia Susan G. Komen office set to close after 30 years
Amy Coney Barrett takes official constitutional oath for SCOTUS
'DWTS' recap: 'Villains Night' brings 1st perfect score of the season
AccuWeather: Some Peaks Of Sun Today
Zeta weakens back to tropical storm as it hits Yucatán Peninsula
More TOP STORIES News