R. Kelly returns to jail after child support hearing

Valencia Love confirmed Tuesday that she is the woman who posted bail for R. Kelly, as shown on bond slips obtained by ABC News.

CHICAGO -- Authorities say R&B singer R. Kelly was taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.

Kelly left the courtroom with his lawyers on Wednesday through a different door than he had entered. His hands weren't cuffed.

Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody and will be transferred to the county jail. She says she doesn't know the reason he was taken into custody, including whether it had to do with unpaid child support he owes.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time.

The singer has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.
