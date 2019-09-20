Arts & Entertainment

'Ragtime' now playing at the Arden Theatre Company in Old City

By
OLD CITY (WPVI) -- On stage right now at the Arden Theatre Company in Old City is "Ragtime." It's the compelling story of the American experience at the turn of the 20th century.

Action News had a chance to chat with two of the stars, who tell us this interpretation of the cult musical classic is one like you've never seen.

"Ragtime" became an instant classic when it first opened on Broadway in 1998 and the show just opened Thursday night at the Arden for a one-month run.

It's hard to believe that this is first time the musical has ever taken the stage in Philadelphia.

The show follows three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream during the melting pot at the turn of the century in New York City.

In this new imaginative interpretation of the classic, the cast members all play instruments, becoming a part of the orchestra.

"It's a great piece. It's an important piece. It's a very relevant piece and the theater space itself is just an incredible space. We're doing a 360 theater in the round, all levels of different heights and the audience is right there. It's a very intimate experience," said Cooper Grodin, who plays Tateh.

"It's amazing, it's thrilling. It really is. And it's challenging and it's beautiful, it's heartbreaking and it's all of the things. It's all of the feelings," said Kim Carson, who plays Mother.

They say as an audience, you are just immersed in it and almost a part of the show in a way.

"Ragtime" is currently playing at the Arden Theatre Company now through October 20th.

For more information and to purchase tickets to "Ragtime," CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcenter city philadelphiaphiladelphiaentertainmentarden theatre companymusicalbroadwaybroadway philadelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $30K for missing N.J. girl
Global Climate Strike: Protesters march through Philadelphia streets
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Shots fired near Chester school hours after 2 students were fired on
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
Man's three pit bulls help stop home invasion in Philadelphia
Show More
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson ruled out for game against Lions
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
More TOP STORIES News