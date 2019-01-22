ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Rami Malek, Mark Ronson and more react to nominations

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" have led all films with 10 nominations each heading to the 2019 Oscars. (Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix via AP | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in and A-list stars like Rami Malek and Mark Ronson are already celebrating the honor of being recognized by the Academy.

Here's how some of the new nominees, their friends and costars are reacting:
  • "I guess there are words you just don't expect hearing in your life and one is that you've been nominated for an Oscar. It's an emotional moment."
    -Rami Malek, Nominee, Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody

  • "For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar. Am literally levitating!!"
    - Richard E. Grant, Nominee, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Can You Ever Forgive Me


  • "Such an honour to be nominated for an Oscar. And it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way."

    -Mark Ronson, Nominee, Best Song, co-author of the song "Shallow" for the film A Star is Born


  • "It is an incredible honor to be included amid this group of filmmakers, and I'm so grateful to the Academy. Sharing this very personal film with the world over the last year has been an unforgettable journey. I couldn't have done it without my producers Tanya Seghatchian and Ewa Puszczyska, my luminous star Joanna Kulig, as well the support of Amazon Studios, which brought this film to the US. And a special congratulations to ukasz al, whose brilliant lighting brought the film to life."
    -Pawe Pawlikowski, Director of Cold War, Nominee, Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film

  • One of the first to wish Lady Gaga on her Best Actress nomination for A Star is Born was her long time friend and icon Tony Bennett.

  • Regina King's costar Barry Jenkins congratulated her on her Best Actress nomination for their film If Beale Street Could Talk. The film was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Score.


You can find the full list of nominations here.
